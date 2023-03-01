Kiss comes to Calgary for their End of the Road farewell tour

U.S. band KISS performs during the Heavy Metal Rock Festival Copenhell on Refshaleoeen in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday June 16, 2022. (Torben Christensen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) U.S. band KISS performs during the Heavy Metal Rock Festival Copenhell on Refshaleoeen in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday June 16, 2022. (Torben Christensen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023

There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.

Document reveals first known Canadian UFO study in nearly 30 years now underway

The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina