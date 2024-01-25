Kylington returns to lineup in time to play against Johnny Hockey as Blue Jackets take on the Flames

Two players will be the centre of attention Thursday night at the Saddledome when the Calgary Flames host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Flames might get a big boost of energy with defenceman Oliver Kylington will return to the lineup tonight.

Kylington hasn’t played an NHL game for about a year and a half while he was dealing with mental health issues.

On the other side, former Flame Johnny Gaudreau makes his return to Calgary.

Gaudreau has already been back once last season, and heard plenty of boos that night. He’s expecting he’ll hear some more Thursday, after jilting the Flames in the 2022 off-season, opting to sign instead with the Blue Jackets.

Johnny Gaudreau of the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 25, 2024

While Gaudreau was here, he played with Kylington and said it would be great to see him back on the ice in a Flames uniform.

“It’s going to be so exciting for him,” Gaudreau said. “It’s going to be a great night. The fans will treat him so great, they’ll give him a loud roar when he’s back here and they announce his name – and it’s an exciting time for him.

“I’m super-happy for him.”

Gaudreau has seven goals and 22 assists in 47 games for the Blue Jackets this season, and is a -23. He's in the second year of a seven-year, USD $68.25 million contract he signed with Columbus in 2022.

Kylington’s fellow Swedish teammate Elias Lindholm echoed Gaudreau’s sentiments about Kylington.

“I know he’s been battling hard to be where he is today,” Lindholm said, “working hard on the ice and off the ice, so obviously, like I said, good to have him back.

“He brings a lot of energy and positivity to the group, so it’s nice to have him back.”

The Flames also lost a couple of players to waiver claims Thursday. Both Adam Ruzicka and Nick Desimone were claimed, Ruzicka by the Arizona Coyotes and Desimone by the New Jersey Devils.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m..