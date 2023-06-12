Landspout tornado touches down near Lomond, Alta.

Environment Canada has given a tornado that happened Sunday night near Lomond, Alta., a preliminary rating of EF0, at the bottom of the scale.

It happened around 7 p.m., about 175 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

Several people captured images of the funnel.

Environment Canada says there are no reports of damage.

The agency says this was considered a landspout tornado generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris a short distance.