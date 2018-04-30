Portions of Highway 8, on Calgary’s western edge, is undergo preparatory work ahead of what’s expected to a busy construction season on the southwest ring road project.

Drivers on the stretch of highway west of Sarcee Trail encountered speed limit reductions and lane closures on Monday as crews installed traffic barriers on the north side of the road.

According to the province, the $1.42 billion project is currently on pace, and on budget, and is expected to meet its scheduled opening in 2021. The government’s agreement with the Tsuut’ina Nation requires construction on the reserve to be completed by May 2022.

Motorists should expect to encounter frequent changes to traffic patterns in the area over the coming months.

For updated information on the progress of the southwest ring road project visit The City of Calgary - Transportation.

With files from CTV’s Kevin Green