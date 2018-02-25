Work is getting underway on the southwest ring road and nearby residents want to be sure that noise levels are kept under control.

Community members and artists gathered on Saturday night to talk about ways to control noise along the new route while maintaining the beauty of the Weaselhead area.

They shared stories and perspectives on the project and made suggestions for noise mitigation, hoping to express the natural value of the area.

“My hope is really to deepen people’s sense of place in Calgary, to give a window to people who may not necessarily visit the park,” said Audrey Lane Cockett, Weaselhead Soundscapes Project. "I think if people care more about the park and understand its important they are more inclined to protect it.”

They also want to make sure that wildlife is not scared off from the area.

“A lot of animals and migratory birds, they just won’t come if it’s a loud spot, in fact, a big highway can be like a sound wall for birds because they are so sensitive and rely on that sense so much that it can just completely stop them,” said Lane Cockett.

Funds raised at the event will be used to raise more awareness of the issue.

The city and province are hosting open houses to provide updates on the construction on the following days and locations: