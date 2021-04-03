CALGARY -- The city is getting ready to open its 25th mass vaccination site – and the latest facility is by far the largest.

The TELUS Convention Centre will start accepting Calgarians on Monday.

When it's fully operational, and if vaccine supply increases, the site could eventually be administering 6,000 shots through 120 vaccination stations every day.

It's enough to give the mayor optimism.

"The idea is to make it easy, safe and pleasant as we process an enormous amount of people through this facility," Naheed Nenshi said. "By and large, what we are seeing is enormous amounts of doses coming to Canada very quickly through the months of April, May and June. As supply comes in, (the centre) will ramp up so we can get more and more people vaccinated.”

As of Saturday, 675,000 doses have been given out in the province.

Officials say the convention centre is an appealing option because of its proximity to public transit. It will also include free parking for those receiving a vaccine.

The site is expected to operate seven days a week and will be open between eight and 16 hours each day, depending on supply.

Calgarians looking to get their shot at the centre will be given the option when scheduling their vaccine appointment online or through 811.

The site will not accept drop-in appointments and the first week is already fully booked.

It is located at 136 Eighth Ave. S.E.