Law enforcement agencies in Drumheller and surrounding communities launch Operation Street Sweep

On Thursday, Drumheller RCMP officers, along with officers from Strathmore, the Alberta Sheriff Highway Patrol and peace officers from Drumheller, Kneehill County and Wheatland County initiated a day dedicated to locating wanted persons.

Called Operation Street Sweep, Drumheller RCMP said in a media release that the street cleaning effort yielded 33 traffic tickets, four traffic warnings, a 72-hour driver's licence suspension related to alcohol use and contraband cigarettes that were seized at a traffic stop.

Police also executed three (of nine) arrest warrants, while 10 compliance checks were done in person bound by court conditions, resulting in five charges being laid.

Among the traffic violations were:

15 for exceeding the posted speed limit;

Seven for using a cell phone while operating motor vehicle;

Four for operating a motor vehicle with expired registration;

Two for operating a motor vehicle without valid insurance;

Two for failure to produce vehicle documentation;

One for operating a motor vehicle with improper licence class;

One for failure to use a seatbelt;

One for entering an intersection on a yellow light;

Four for various traffic offences;

A 63-year-old resident of Drumheller was found to be under the influence of alcohol that resulted in a 72 hour drivers licence suspension and vehicle seizure;

A 38-year-old female Drumheller resident was arrested for one outstanding arrest warrant for failure to comply with probation.

A 20-year-old male Drumheller resident was arrested for two outstanding arrest warrants for two counts of assault, three counts of failure to comply with probation and three counts of disobeying a court order.

“Operation Street Sweep continues to be a success and a major contributor to safety in our communities,“ said Sgt. Robert Harms of Drumheller RCMP in a media release “This is another example of the RCMP and our valued partners working together to address community concerns and policing priorities.”

The 10 compliance checks resulted in three breach charges for a 43-year-old female Drumheller resident, and two breach charges for a 45-year-old Drumheller man, who also was arrested on six outstanding provincial traffic warrants.