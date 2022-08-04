Lawsuits linked to deadly Columbia Icefield crash name Parks Canada among defendants

Four new lawsuits have been filed against Parks Canada and a number of companies connected to the deadly crash at the Columbia Icefield that occurred two years ago.

According to court documents, obtained by CTV News, two of the lawsuits suggest that the federal government agency was aware of the serious safety risk the Athabasca Glacier posed to tourists.

As a result, the claims state Parks Canada "had a duty of care" to the public to ensure the roadway leading to the glacier was safe and well maintained.

It also says the agency failed to ensure any company doing business in the area had obtained and/or was in compliance with licences or leases.

On July 18, 2020, three people died and 14 others were injured when the off road ice explorer vehicle they were riding in lost control and rolled down a steep embankment.

Some of the other defendants in the lawsuits include Brewster Inc., Pursuit, Nordegg Adventures Corporation and Foremost Industries Ltd., a company that held a contract to maintain and refurbish the vehicles used for the trips.

The lawsuits that name Foremost as a defendant claim the bus itself was defective and did not have proper safety restraints among other issues.

It says the company should have recalled the vehicles and made sure there were seat belts, appropriate tires as well as equipment to control speed and warn the driver if the truck was losing control.

This past May, Brewster was charged under Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety Act. The offences included the failure of ensuring the health and safety of passengers by not controlling the hazard of the "slope of the lateral moraine."

Other charges include failing to mandate seat belt usage for employees, failing to maintain seat belts, failing to ensure all equipment could "safely perform" its function, and that all equipment used was "free from obvious defects."

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The RCMP have not released the results of an investigation into the crash.