Let the good times roll! Calgary’s new roller rink opens

There's a new roller-rink in Calgary.

House of Skate, located in the 1100 block of 42 Ave. S.E., hosts grand opening events on Friday and Saturday.

Co-owners Theresa Tucci and Carol Chan brought the passion project to life after Lloyd’s Roller Rink closed six years ago.

"Lloyd’s closed and we just couldn’t let skating die," said Tucci.

"People are really excited to come back to it, bring their kids, their grandkids, and create new memories. I’m really excited to be a part of that," said Tucci.

House of Skate will be hosting open skates, lessons and parties.

Visitors can also rent skates.

"I really hope that when people come here they feel like it’s their house," said Tucci.

"We call it House of Skate because we really believe in community connection.”

For more information on pricing and hours of operations, visit House of Skate’s website.