Let the melt begin – daytime highs as warm as 6 C this week

The last half of November was not only cold – it was also snowy.

Since Nov. 18, temperatures in Calgary sat between -3 C to -21 C during a period that usually records temperatures of 2 C to -11 C.

According to data published by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), over that same period of Nov. 18 to Nov. 30, there was some amount of measurable snow almost every day totalling nearly 35 centimetres at the airport.

This was after a very different start to November where daytime highs were above 4 C on 15 of 17 days, reaching double-digit values seven of 17 days (peaking at 18 C) and the coldest minimum temperature was -8 C.

Some moderation is expected for the start of December with a Pacific ridge acting as the main weather maker in southern Alberta.

Daytime highs are expected to sit above freezing for six of the next seven days, and overnight lows will range from -5 C to 1 C.

This week is likely to bring a mix of sun and cloud, and that, along with a westerly flow, will help melt some of the remaining snow on the ground.

Areas not under direct exposure to sunshine may experience a more distinct freeze-thaw cycle, leaving a layer of ice (most noticeable in the mornings) on sidewalks, parking lots and stairs.