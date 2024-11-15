Lethbridge and area charities, businesses to be impacted by Canada Post workers strike

LETHBRIDGE -

Early Friday morning, the union representing Canada Post workers officially went on strike.

The strike will have a wide-reaching impact on many Canadians, and it comes at a difficult time for charities.

With only 40 days until Christmas, that's bad news for the Interfaith Food Bank, whose volunteers were working to send out its Christmas newsletter.

The food bank would have seen the majority of its $425,000 in expected Christmas donations come through the mail.

Now, with most mail delivery on pause, it's a major cause for concern.

"Well, this one's going to hurt us a little bit. If we're unable to get our newsletter out, we're unable to get our donations in. ... Our Christmas campaign is our largest campaign," said Danielle McIntyre, executive director of the Lethbridge Interfaith Food Bank.

"What we bring in at this time of year is really going to decide not only what we can do at Christmastime, but what we're able to offer to the community in the new year."

Small businesses may feel the brunt of the strike as well.

It comes right as the Christmas shopping season is starting, which could affect the most profitable time of the year.

"We have set our budgets for the year, and a lot of businesses know that this is a prime time, where they make a majority of their money. So, the cost of getting their goods to whoever is purchasing, it rises, and that wasn't in the budget. That creates angst," said Cyndi Crane, CEO of the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce.

CUPW local 770, which represent postal workers in the Lethbridge region, with its approximately 150 members are striking along with 55,000 other workers nationwide.

A few dozen local postal workers were gathered outside Lethbridge's main downtown Canada Post branch at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Those on the picket line say they're disappointed it's come to this but are prepared to strike until they get a better deal.

"Unfortunately, we've been kind of forced to call a strike. At this point, the corporation hasn't really been willing to negotiate. ... They haven't given us a real offer and we've been put to a point where we had to call a strike," said Cole Morgan with CUPW local 770.

The major sticking points between Canada Post and the union are wage increases and safer working conditions.

Canada post released a statement on the strike, saying it will have a significant and immediate impact on millions of Canadians, small businesses and charities who count on Canada Post during the busy holiday season.