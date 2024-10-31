Lethbridge bar patron sustains life-threatening injuries after guard allegedly punches him in the face

A 27-year-old security guard has been charged after an incident where a bar patron sustained life-threatening injuries.

On Oct. 26, police responded to a report that a 19-year-old man was knocked out by a security guard working at an event at a bar on the 3500 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South.

The injured man was identified, but left the bar before police arrived. He went to Chinook Regional Hospital for treatment of a head injury was subsequently airlifted to Calgary in critical condition.

After reviewing CCTV video footage, investigators believe the victim left a line-up in the parking lot where he was waiting to get inside the bar and was walking back towards the building when the security guard approached him, allegedly punching him in the face.

The victim then fell down, hitting his head on the pavement.

On Oct. 30, he was discharged from hospital and is recovering.

The security guard was charged with one count of aggravated assault. Following a bail hearing, he was released from custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court Nov. 27.

Police are withholding the name of the accused due to a separate investigation into allegations that he has been threatened following the assault.