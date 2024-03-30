CALGARY
    • Lethbridge blanked in playoff opener as Swift Current wins 3-0

    The Lethbridge Hurricanes were blanked Friday night in Game 1 of their WHL playoff series against Swift Current. (Photo: X@WHLHurricanes) The Lethbridge Hurricanes were blanked Friday night in Game 1 of their WHL playoff series against Swift Current. (Photo: X@WHLHurricanes)
    The Hurricanes dominated play in the last two periods of their playoff opener against the Broncos Friday night, but they drew a blank on the scoreboard as Swift Current took a one-game series lead with a 3-0 victory.

    After a quick start by the Hurricanes, Caleb Wyrostok scored to give the Broncos an early 1-0 lead.

    The lead was doubled late in the first period, when Conor Geekie redirected a pass to make it 2-0.

    Lethbridge continued to press, outshooting Swift Current 9-5 in a scoreless second period and 19-10 in the third, but couldn’t find the net.

    In the third, Clark Caswell’s goal at 6:01 made it 3-0 Broncos, which is how it ended.

    Lethbridge trails the best-of-seven series 1-0. They have now lost 10 straight post-season games, dating back to the 2019 playoffs.

    Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday night at 7 p.m. in Swift Current.

