Lethbridge blanked in playoff opener as Swift Current wins 3-0

The Hurricanes dominated play in the last two periods of their playoff opener against the Broncos Friday night, but they drew a blank on the scoreboard as Swift Current took a one-game series lead with a 3-0 victory.

After a quick start by the Hurricanes, Caleb Wyrostok scored to give the Broncos an early 1-0 lead.

The lead was doubled late in the first period, when Conor Geekie redirected a pass to make it 2-0.

Lethbridge continued to press, outshooting Swift Current 9-5 in a scoreless second period and 19-10 in the third, but couldn’t find the net.

In the third, Clark Caswell’s goal at 6:01 made it 3-0 Broncos, which is how it ended.

Lethbridge trails the best-of-seven series 1-0. They have now lost 10 straight post-season games, dating back to the 2019 playoffs.

Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday night at 7 p.m. in Swift Current.