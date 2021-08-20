LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- The COVID-19-altered WCBL 2021 season is nearing a climax that could result in the Lethbridge Bulls being the toast of their town.

That's because the Bulls are one of two teams, along with the Edmonton Prospects, left standing in the chase for the league championship.

The best of three series begins tonight in Lethbridge while game two goes tomorrow in Edmonton.

If the series goes the distance, game three will be in Lethbridge on Sunday.

ROLLER COASTER RIDE

To say this season was a roller coaster for the Bulls would be an understatement.

Lethbridge spent most of the second half of the season battling for first place.

That was before a six-game losing streak to end the regular season that pushed the team all the way down to a third place finish.

Four of those losses came against the Sylvan Lake Gulls, the team they had to play in the semi-finals.

Things were looking bleak for the Bulls as they entered the series as underdogs.

But the Bulls showed that come the playoffs, the regular season doesn't matter.

Not only did the Bulls pull off the upset, but they managed to sweep the team they had spent much of the year struggling against.

The series was capped off by an electrifying walk off homer, courtesy of Ty Penner.

The home crowd exploded as Penner sent the Bulls to the finals for the first time since 2015.

SUPPORT CRUCIAL

First-year player Josh Kabayama notes just how crucial the support has been for the team this year.

"It's been awesome actually. We've gotten pretty good turnouts most of the year and its fun when you've got a crowd behind you and you don't have to create so much energy on the bench."

But much like the regular season, the Bulls' surprising success in the semi-finals now means nothing.

The Bulls must turn their attention to the Edmonton Prospects who are the final obstacle in their path to a championship.

The Prospects got here also by way of an upset when they knocked off the top-seeded Okotoks Dawgs Black.

The Bulls are going for their second championship in team history while the Prospects are looking to claim their first.

So far the Bulls have done well against the Prospects this year having won the season series 7-3.

But in these playoffs that have been dominated by upsets, anything can happen.

While the Bulls know they can’t look past the opponent they've dominated for much of the year, they aren't lacking confidence heading into the series.

"We can pitch, we can hit, if we play our game we'll be in good shape," said Bulls right fielder Carlin Dick.

"They're a scrappy team," he added. "They play hard, they play fast so it will be interesting but I think we have a good chance against them."

Leading the helm for the Bulls this year has been Chance Wheatley.

After spending time with the Bulls as an assistant coach this was his first year running things as the head coach.

Wheatley credits the team's mental toughness and fortitude as some of the biggest reasons why they're on the verge of a championship.

"I think we're a really resilient group and we've shown that coming into playoffs and in playoffs."

"Even if we're down," he said, "we're going to battle and find a way to get back into ball games."

With files from Austin Lee, CTV Lethbridge