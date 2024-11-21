Lethbridge career exploration day aims to get women more involved in agriculture

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

Agriculture is an industry mainly dominated by men, but around 80 middle school and high school students – all of whom are female – are hoping to change that.

Lethbridge Polytechnic hosted Harvesting Ambitions: Young Women in Agriculture on Thursday to showcase different careers in the agriculture sector.

The Southern Alberta Collegiate Institute is a partnership of seven school divisions, Lethbridge Polytechnic and two non-profit organizations that allow middle and high school students across southern Alberta to explore career pathways in sectors critical to the regional economy.

“We want kids to start thinking about their career choices while they're still young enough to affect (that) decision when they go into senior high and so this gives them an opportunity to start that decision-making process,” said Peter Gallagher, a teacher with the Southern Alberta Collegiate Institute.

The one-day career exploration event saw nearly 80 young women in grades seven through nine experience interactive spaces that reach entomology, entrepreneurship and plant physiology.

“It’s really cool to see a lot of women going into agriculture and I think it's important because a lot of times it's very male-centred," said Alya McIlwraith, a Grade 8 student at Coalhurst High School.

Students took turns rotating through different workshops learning about bugs, plants and mushrooms, while others took in a panel discussion with women leaders from the industry.

“I see a lot of ag-tech start-ups and women-owned companies, so it's very important because women bring an entirely new and fresh perspective to an industry that hasn't always been as accepting of women,” said Kaylee Day Chief, director of sales with AdvancedAg Inc.

“Just find what excites you and really focus on that and then try and tailor all of your schooling and your efforts on getting you to that career choice.”

But Day Chief says it goes beyond the field.

She’s seen a sharp rise in women being involved in ag-related careers like robotics, drone work and biology.

“There’s tons of interest from women, and they're also bringing these amazing ideas and tech to the industry,” said Day Chief.

“They're solving a lot of work issues and challenges we're having, specifically on food storage and security.”

According to Statistics Canada, in 2022, only 32 per cent of farm operators in Alberta were female.

Gallagher says students are starting to make life choices in Grade 9.

He says the sessions allow students to learn about what potential careers are out there so they can base their education around their interests.

“So that when they do get into Grade 10, more options are available to them so that they can make better choices and there's no closed doors – really, that's what we're trying to accomplish,” he said.