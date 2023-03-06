Lethbridge declares snow route parking ban

A snow route parking ban is in effect in Lethbridge following significant weekend snowfall.

The Phase 1 snow routes went into effect at 8 a.m. Monday and all vehicles will need to move their vehicles to non-snow route streets, driveways or parking pads by 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The parking ban will allow crews to remove the buildup of snow from priority roads.

Failure to move vehicles from a snow route may result in a ticket and fine. Since Feb. 1, city workers have issued nearly 1,500 courtesy reminders during snow route parking bans to non-compliant vehicle owners.

For additional information on snow control efforts in Lethbridge and parking bans visit City of Lethbridge.