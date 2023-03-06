Lethbridge declares snow route parking ban
A snow route parking ban is in effect in Lethbridge following significant weekend snowfall.
The Phase 1 snow routes went into effect at 8 a.m. Monday and all vehicles will need to move their vehicles to non-snow route streets, driveways or parking pads by 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The parking ban will allow crews to remove the buildup of snow from priority roads.
Failure to move vehicles from a snow route may result in a ticket and fine. Since Feb. 1, city workers have issued nearly 1,500 courtesy reminders during snow route parking bans to non-compliant vehicle owners.
For additional information on snow control efforts in Lethbridge and parking bans visit City of Lethbridge.
Calgary Top Stories
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cool with flurries for Calgary's first full week of March
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Calls for interference inquiry dominate House return, Trudeau to make unspecified announcement
Opposition-led calls for the federal government to launch a public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference in Canadian elections dominated the Commons' return on Monday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was not present to field these calls, but he has scheduled an unspecified 'announcement' at 5:30 p.m. ET in the foyer.
RCMP investigating leaks alleging foreign election interference
The RCMP says it has launched an investigation into violations of national security information law in connection to media leaks of Chinese foreign interference allegations.
Canadian twins celebrate with world record on their first birthday
Defying the odds since birth, Canadian twins Adiah Laelynn and Adrial Luka Nadarajah celebrated their first birthday after being named the world's most premature twins.
What is 'Bare Minimum Monday'? Understanding the work culture TikTok trend
In recent years, new workplace terminology has emerged that aims to label various approaches to work-life balance and work culture. The latest addition to the lexicon – 'Bare Minimum Monday' -- is gaining traction on TikTok.
Bruce Willis' wife begs paparazzi not to yell at him in the street
Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, has called on paparazzi to keep their distance and stop yelling at the "Die Hard" star when they see him in public.
Three Conservative MPs who met with far-right German politician will stay in caucus
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Monday he has no plans to remove from his caucus three members of Parliament who recently met with a German politician from a far-right party.
Edmonton
3 hospitalized, more than a dozen rescued in 111 Avenue apartment fire
About 15 people needed help from firefighters to get out of their apartment building when fire broke out Monday morning.
Boy, 11, fled luring attempt in northern Alberta: RCMP
An 11-year-old boy told police a person tried to lure him into their vehicle in northern Alberta on Sunday.
Alberta commits $92M to expand mental health services for children
New inpatient sites, more spaces in day programs and a rollout of "mental health classrooms" across the province are all part of a $92 million plan to improve treatment for kids in Alberta.
Vancouver
Section of Vancouver living room with 'curtain acting as a door' advertised for $950/month
A portion of the living room of a downtown Vancouver condo with "a curtain acting as a door" is being advertised for $950 per month on Craigslist.
B.C. to introduce legislation to combat online sharing of intimate images without consent
New legislation is expected to be introduced in British Columbia Monday aimed at preventing the online sharing of intimate images without permission.
'It's beyond tragic': Family mourns B.C.'s Kiara Agnew, 23, after suspected murder in Mexico
The family of a B.C. woman who was found dead in Mexico on Friday is desperate to get her body home.
Atlantic
Protesters call for investigation after Palestinian students told to take off traditional scarves at Halifax school
About 50 people rallied outside the Nova Scotia education minister’s office Monday after students of Palestinian descent were allegedly told to take off cultural garments during a multicultural day at a school in Halifax last week.
Prince Edward Island premier expected to call election Monday
All signs are pointing to a spring election on Prince Edward Island after the province's Progressive Conservative party issued a release Monday afternoon promising a "major announcement" by Premier Dennis King, signalling an election call.
Nova Scotia silver winning women's hockey team returns home from Canada Games
Players from Nova Scotia’s Canada Winter Games women’s hockey team arrived back in their home province one day after achieving a history making accomplishment.
Vancouver Island
Mounties release video of suspect in Langford shooting
Mounties have released a short video of a man they say is a suspect in a shooting last month outside a Langford bike park.
B.C. firefighters concerned cancer-causing chemicals found in protective gear
The British Columbia Professional Firefighters Association has directed its members not to wear the gear unless on the job.
Victoria using AI software to help detect potholes
The City of Victoria says it's using a new AI tool to help locate potholes on local streets.
Toronto
'Why isn't the city doing this?' Volunteers shovel snow from 30 streetcar stops in Toronto
Volunteers ventured to 30 streetcar stops clearing mountains of snow that were blocking access to public transit in downtown Toronto over the weekend.
Students at Brampton elementary school being kept inside amid reports of coyote roaming school grounds
Students at a Brampton elementary school are being kept inside for the remainder of the week amid concerns about a coyote or multiple coyotes that have been seen roaming the property.
Toronto continues call for provincial, federal funding to address COVID-19 'hangover'
In advance of their upcoming budgets, Toronto is calling on the provincial and federal governments to ensure the fiscal needs of Canada’s largest city are taken care of.
Montreal
Anti-racism group says Montreal police withheld findings of racial profiling report
The Montreal police force is facing criticism from a local human rights group accusing the force of withholding the findings of a report on racial profiling by officers.
Teen hospitalized, another arrested after stabbing in Longueuil schoolyard
A teenager is in hospital and another teen is under arrest after a stabbing at a schoolyard in Longueuil. Police say the victim is believed to be a 15-year-old boy.
Crown to seek 17-year sentence for Quebec man convicted in kidnapping of U.S. couple
A sentencing hearing is underway for a Quebec man found guilty in the 2020 kidnapping of a couple from Upstate New York.
Ottawa
Ottawa mother, man charged in 2021 death of infant boy
An Ottawa mother and a man have been charged in the death of a seven-week-old infant a year and a half ago.
Police investigating after woman shows up at Ottawa hospital with gunshot wound
Ottawa police are investigating after a woman turned up in hospital with a gunshot wound this weekend.
Malls could turn empty Nordstrom stores into residential units, says one expert
A retail expert says Canadian mall operators looking to fill spaces left behind after Nordstrom Inc. stores depart this year could cash in on the country's strong demand for residential housing.
Kitchener
Wheel comes off, hits commercial vehicle on Hwy. 403: Brant County OPP
A commercial vehicle ended up in the Highway 403 centre median after a loose wheel flew off another vehicle and hit it.
Driver almost strikes child after snowball thrown near vehicle: police
Waterloo regional police say a driver has been charged after allegedly driving towards and almost hitting a child after a snowball was thrown into his vehicle's path.
Police recover stolen Pokemon cards, comic books, other collectibles worth $400,000
Halton regional police have seized nearly half a million dollars worth of collectible items from a home and storage unit in Hamilton, Ont.
Saskatoon
Officer tells Saskatoon woman being followed by suspicious car to pull up to police station
A 35-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with dangerous driving and possession of stolen property after a woman reported her vehicle was being followed early Sunday morning.
U of S Huskies t-shirt makes unexpected cameo in SNL sketch
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies made an unexpected appearance on a Saturday Night Live sketch on March 4.
Nipawin elementary school closed due to 'extensive' vandalism
Class was cancelled for students on Monday at Wagner Elementary School in Nipawin following a vandalism incident.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury SNOLAB makes scientific breakthrough in detecting nuclear power
A surprise result during an experiment at SNOLAB in Sudbury revealed a scientific breakthrough in the astroparticle physics field.
Police say impaired suspect from Sudbury stole vehicle, got stuck on snowmobile trail
A 34-year-old suspect from Sudbury has been charged after someone stole a vehicle in Markstay-Warren and went for a joyride.
Real estate broker weighs in on class-action lawsuit against Realtor commissions
A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges that some of Canada’s largest brokerages and real-estate associations are engaged in price-fixing to inflate Realtor commissions.
Winnipeg
15-year-old dead, another in hospital after shooting in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say a 15-year-old male was killed in a shooting on Amherst Street in St. James early Monday morning.
Three hospitalized, home significantly damaged following 'chaotic' party at rental home: Manitoba RCMP
Headingley RCMP is investigating after a "chaotic" party broke out near the end of February at a rental home that resulted in three people going to hospital and the house receiving thousands of dollars in damage.
Owner of Winnipeg Jets considers buying Portage Place
The ownership group of the Winnipeg Jets may soon become the new owners of Portage Place mall in downtown Winnipeg, with plans to redevelop the area.
Regina
Long-time Sask. MLA Lyle Stewart to resign seat over health concerns
MLA for Lumsden-Morse Lyle Stewart announced that he will resign his seat due to health-related reasons.
Regina man struck in head with toilet tank lid in nightclub assault
A 25-year-old man is recovering in a Regina hospital after an apparently unprovoked attack where he was hit in the head with a toilet tank lid in a nightclub washroom, according to his mother.
$10-a-day child care coming to Sask. this spring
Fees for licensed child care in Saskatchewan will drop to $10 a day this spring.