Lethbridge ends Phase 1 snow routes

Lethbridge ended the implementation of its Phase 1 snow routes Thursday at noon.

The city announced the routes are no longer active and that motorists can resume on-street parking.

Phase 1 was implemented Wednesday at noon as heavy snowfall hit Lethbridge. The city can designate a snow route any time snow creates unsafe driving conditions, which are determined by city transportation operations.

To learn more, or to sign up for notifications, view maps or provide feedback, visit Get Involved Lethbridge: Snow Control or call 311.