CALGARY -- Victims of a Lethbridge residential fire on the 400 Block of Fairmont Blvd have been receiving donations of all kinds since losing their home earlier this week. And while being grateful for donated items, some things just can’t be replaced.

There’s not much left of the two homes that went up in flames on Tuesday, but for Don Bladen who's the pastor of the Salvation Army, the way to cope with the traumatic event is by focusing on what he does have, like his wife Donna and Sophie, their Yorkie, who wasn't hurt by a stroke of good fortune.

Bladen said normally Sophie only goes to work with him twice a month but that day, she was acting a bit differently which ultimately kept her from being at home during the fire.

“My wife’s standing beside me and I’m trying to figure out how all of this happened and why Sophie’s in my arms, because pretty much every other day, she’s on the couch in the living room waiting for us to get home and everything that matters sort of sums up in that moment.”

Neighbor's garage

The fire started in the garage of his neighbour's house. Bladen said once he found out his house was on fire he tried to contact his neighbours and when they didn’t answer the phone his concern only grew for the family of six next door. It was only later at the scene that Bladen found out that everybody including the family dog, made it out safely.

“I walked past them. You know what? I’m actually looking at my friends, I’m looking at my neighbours - all of their children were there and there was a lot of emotion, but you know what? They were alive.”

One of the Bladen's daughters, Carolyn, decided to start a GoFundMe page for her parents with a goal of raising $20,000. She said she wasn`t expecting the amount of outpouring support that the page received. It has already raised over $18,000.

"My parents, they’ve spent their whole life helping other people they’re the most generous, kind, people I know," Carolyn said, "and so I think they deserve every little bit of it and it just warms my heart to see the community, our friends, my friends from Vancouver just all coming together and donating to my parents."

Carolyn said they`ve already almost made their goal.

A second GoFundMe page was also started to help the displaced family of six, Emily Salmon, Brent Frame and their four kids. Salmon's sister-in-law Felice Stewart said they`re also accepting things outside of the Go-Fund-Me for simple things like crayons and colouring books.

“Like gift cards more, -then they can go find things that they specifically need but they are accepting donations and there have been enough favourite toys that the kids have kind of asked for like Bubbles or Play-Doh or the boys love fishing.”

Stewart said they`re also hoping to raise $20,000 but donations can be dropped off at Frame's parents house Alma and Phil Frame at 314 Lettice Perry Road South or people can also email Stewart to assist with donations at navida12@hotmail.com.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.