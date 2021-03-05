LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- It may be early March, but golfers have already been out and about in Lethbridge.

Henderson Lake Golf Club pulled their tarps yesterday and wasted no time in welcoming golfers back.

They opened the course for a sneak peek to let members test the links before officially opening March 12.

Cameron Waldbauer, Henderson Lakes head pro, says they're excited to have bodies back on the course.

"It's just great to see a lot of smiling faces to enjoy the outdoors and play the game they love," he told CTV.

It's not just the club looking forward to it though, the members are excited as well.

"I'm really looking forward to getting out and playing some golf and just getting outside," said Lyle Smith.

OTHER COURSES WAITING

However, not all courses are bringing members back so soon.

Paradise Canyon Golf Club says a March 26 opening is more realistic for them.

However, since the snow melted, their phones have been ringing off the hook according to head pro Jae Maeggard.

"Once the weather turns in March, people get on the phones right away and call us," he said. "When are we opening? When's your first tee time? Is the range open? All the stuff people are excited for."

Maeggard went on to say that it doesn't mean the course has been bare though.

With the days warming up, they've been able to get a change of scenery for their winter golf lessons.

"We're able to move from our indoor facility to our outdoor driving range," Maeggard told CTV. "It's all spaced out properly and we can get our students outside and get new students rolling for spring already."

When courses officially open for the new season, COVID-19 guidelines will still be in place.

This includes masks in the clubhouse, social distancing measures, spaced out tee times and extra cleaning for golf carts.

Groups are able to golf together, but only same households are able to share the same cart.

Opening dates for both course are still subject change depending on weather.

For more information on when courses near you are opening, you can visit their websites.