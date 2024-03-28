Lethbridge Hurricanes open playoff run against Swift Current Broncos

LETHBRIDGE -

The Lethbridge Hurricanes began preparing for their playoff run as soon as their regular season wrapped up last weekend.

After a week of practice and video sessions, their coaches feel the team is in a good place.

"Yeah, there's lots of energy in the room and it's an exciting time of year. We're excited about the opportunity in front of us and looking forward to getting going," said head coach Bill Peters.

"We're worried about our game and that's all we can do. We liked the way we played down the stretch, (and) we liked our week in preparation. Now, we've got to go play."

"(The Broncos are) a top team with some real high-end skill that we're going to have to be ready to play against. But if we play our game, then I feel really confident in our game," said defenceman and captain Joe Arntsen.

"We feel good. We've had success against all those top teams this year."

The Hurricanes did manage better than most against the Broncos this year.

In eight games between the two this season, the Hurricanes earned one more point than the Broncos.

Players feel if they can just stick to their game, they can pull off the upset.

"I think we've just got to play hard every night – make sure we're playing our game and sticking to the system," said forward Brayden Edwards.

"They're a really skilled team. We know they can make plays, so we have to limit those slot chances as much as we can."

Playoff history isn't on the Hurricanes' side.

The team hasn't won a playoff series since 2018 or even a playoff game since 2019.

"I'm super excited to take one more run at this. We haven't had the playoff success we wanted the last couple of years, so I'm ready to make a big push this year," Arntsen said.

The series starts Friday in Swift Current, Sask.