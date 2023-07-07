Lethbridge launches drinking water stations to help beat the heat

Four new drinking water stations have opened as part of a pilot project by the City of Lethbridge to help keep residents hydrated.

The four drinking water stations are part of a budget initiative launched by Lethbridge city councillor Nick Paladino.

"Access to drinking water is important to the general population but also, it’s perhaps most important to the vulnerable members of our community,” said Paladino, in a release. “I look forward see how the pilot progresses through the summer and how the community uses them."

As the weather heats up, be sure to cool off with one of the four new drinking water stations part of a pilot project around the city (Legacy Park and Nicholas Sheran Park now open, Henderson Park & Galt Gardens on Monday).

Read more here: https://t.co/WGGCLIZtYp#yql pic.twitter.com/PT5aocFx0w — City of Lethbridge (@LethbridgeCity) July 7, 2023

The water stations are located in four different areas around the city, said water and wastewater project manager Jeremy Charlesworth.

“The water stations will be hooked up directly to water hydrants which allows easy access to water 24/7,” says Charlesworth. “During the pilot phase, the stations will be located at Nicholas Sheran Park, Legacy Park, Henderson Lake Park and in Galt Gardens downtown.”

The four stations, which cost around $15,000, were designed and manufactured by staff at the city's water treatment plant.

The pilot program will be reviewed at the end of summer and brought back to council for information later this year.