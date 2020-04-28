NEWS -- A Lethbridge man is using his social distancing time to do some good work for a Saskatchewan museum.

"I had lots of time on my hands," said retired radar tech Terry Collins.

His extra time at home has given him a chance to try out a 3D modelling software program.

He put the software to use recreating the design of an original radar site, which was built as part of Canada’s early detection system in the event of a Soviet bomber attack on North America.

The Canadian Civil Defence Museum and Archives in Alsask, Sask., is now hoping to raise enough money to have the model built with a 3D printer and put on display.

Collins retired from the Canadian Armed Forces in 1990 after almost 22 years of service. He was stationed at RCAF Station Alsask on two occasions during the 1970s and early 1980s.

"It was a necessity at the time. There was always a threat," he said.

Terry Collins used 3D modelling software to create this radar site, which was built as part of Canada’s early detection system in the event of a Soviet bomber attack on North America.

The radar station was built in the early 1960s, as part of the Pine Tree Line — a series of radar stations built by Canada and the United States — following a successful test of an atomic bomb in the USSR.

Collins said the radar stations represent an important part of Canadian military history.

"The Russians developed long-range bombers with the capability of nuclear weapons on board. They didn’t just build those for decoration. They were actually functional."

Collins says there were several occasions over the years where Russian "Bear" Bombers were intercepted off Canada’s East Coast.

"They used to play a little game, where they would try to get as close as possible before they were intercepted, so they knew exactly what their capabilities were in getting close to some of the Canadian and American military bases."

"This is part of Canadian Cold War history," said Fred Armbruster, of the Canadian Civil Defence Association, a group dedicated to the preservation and restoration of the Alsask dome, the only intact tower left in Canada. "This was the first stage of preparedness if the United States was to be bombed."

Armbruster said warnings from the radar stations would have allowed officials to sound air raid sirens, and start broadcasting emergency messages alerting Canadians what to do and how to prepare for an attack.

Retired radar tech Terry Collins spent almost 22 years in the Canadian Armed Forced. He was stationed at RCAF Station Alsask twice in his career.

With advances in long-range radar, the Pine Tree radar stations were eventually taken out of service and dismantled. Collins said he used dimensions from the last remaining tower to recreate the Alsask station, and bring the base back to its original glory.

"It was like reliving the place … I was actually climbing the stairs, going through each of the floors, trying to remember where all the equipment was, the sounds."

Armbruster estimated it will cost about $5,000 to do a 3D printing of the design, and make the model as realistic as possible.

He said having it on display would be an important part of telling the story to all Canadians,

"It’s not just important to the museum, but it’s also important for the men and women who worked there."

"A lot of people went through these places over the years. It was a way of life."

Collins said life on a small, isolated radar base was much different than the kind of social isolation he’s going through right now.

"At least we could get out and chase the ball around a little nine-hole golf course we had. You’d hit a 200-yard drive and have to go find the ball in the cracks in the ground somewhere."

In addition to raising money to create the 3D printed model, the Canadian Civil Defence Museum and Archives has set up a GoFundMe page, to raise $100,000 needed to restore and preserve the Alsask Radar Tower.

You can get all the information on their website.