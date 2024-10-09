Lethbridge man wins $500,000 Lotto Max to become 2-time lottery winner

A Lethbridge man who discovered he won $500,000 in a Lotto Max draw knows how it feels to be a big winner, because it’s his second time getting lotto lucky.

On Aug. 20, David Serkin discovered that the ticket he bought from the Circle K at 717 Sixth Ave. S in Lethbridge was a co-winner (along with another Alberta winner) who matched the selection for the Maxmillions prize draw with the numbers 4, 15, 20, 25, 29, 42 and 43.

Then he showed his wife and brother.

“They needed a double-take,” he said. “My wife asked if I’d won $5,000 and I said, “No, $500,000!”

Serkin said that 12 years ago, he won $250,000.

He said he plans to treat his loved ones with his winnings.

“It feels great,” he said. “I’m going to share it with my wife and take the guys out for dinner!”