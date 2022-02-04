Lethbridge mayor weighs in on provincial plan to lift restrictions

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

With the Alberta government preparing to lift COVID-19 restrictions next week. Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen said the city will follow the province’s lead and, as of now, is not planning in implementing any restrictions.

"Those decisions to date have not happened," said Hyggen. "It's something we, as council - previously, when I sat as councillor, we decided to follow (medical) experts and listen to those experts."

During a Facebook live appearance Thursday, Premier Kenney said vaccine passports now required to enter restaurants, gyms and bars did their job by increasing vaccination rates. But proof of vaccination will be the first thing to go when the province lifts restrictions some time next week.

"That is why early next week the COVID cabinet committee will approve a plan for the careful lifting of public health measures beginning with the restriction exemption program (REP)," said Kenney on Facebook Live.

Another top priority is loosening measures affecting children although Kenney didn’t specify which rules.

The premier said details would come next week and restrictions would be lifted in stages as long as hospitalization continue to drop. On Thursday, hospitalizations in Alberta were at 1,584 with 118 people in the intensive care unit.

"What we don't want to do, is everything at once, taking the risk of tripping us back into an increase in hospitalizations, and prolonging postponement of surgeries," said Kenney.

MUNICIPAL POWERS UNCLEAR

Although the province may lift restrictions, it's not clear what municipal governments would still have the power to do.

If that were to happen, Hyggen said he isn't sure what city council will do next.

If hospitalizations begin to rise, Hyggen said councillors could bring forward a resolution to reinstate bylaws such as the mask bylaw and REP for the city.

"It is my understanding, at this current time I have not heard of anyone that is going to be bringing anything forward if those restrictions are lifted," said Hyggen.

The premier said the provincial government could amend the municipal act to prevent municipalities from implementing health restrictions of their own, an assertion Hyggen said he isn't so sure of.

“If there's anything (restrictions-wise) that we want to bring forward, we shouldn't be limited on bringing it forward,” said Hyggen.

Residents and businesses in Lethbridge are spilt on potentially lifting restrictions.

Still, one doctor in the South Zone hopes the decision to end COVID restrictions comes from data and not politics.

“The reason (for) the implementation (of COVID restrictions) is that it reinforces good behaviour, so people keep wearing masks, people keep washing their hands, people keep getting vaccinated," said Dr. Paul Parks, the President for the Section of Emergency Medicine for the Alberta Medical Association.

"If they're not, and just being as safe as they can as it's spreading rapidly."

The premier is expected to make an announcement early next week.