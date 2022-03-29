Lethbridge MP says Trudeau fits definition of 'dictator' in House of Commons verbal attack

Lethbridge MP Rachael Thomas surprised many in the House of Commons Tuesday with a verbal attack on the prime minister.

"Dictator," Thomas said. "I just did a quick review in the dictionary. According to the Oxford Dictionary, a dictator is a ruler with total power over a country, typically one who has obtained control by force.

"There are many Canadians," she said, continuing, "who hold the view that this does apply to Mr. Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada.

After calling the prime minister a dictator, Thomas went on to say it will be left up to Canadians to decide in the next federal election.