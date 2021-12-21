Lethbridge MP wants unvaccinated to be 'respected, appreciated' in the community

Lethbridge MP Rachael Thomas said during a Facebook live that vaccinated people are more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than the unvaccinated. (Facebook) Lethbridge MP Rachael Thomas said during a Facebook live that vaccinated people are more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than the unvaccinated. (Facebook)

Calgary Top Stories