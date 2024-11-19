Lethbridge police advise of changes amid Canada Post workers strike

The ongoing Canada Post workers strike is affecting the ability of many to go about their day-to-day, Lethbridge Police Service included.

Physical documents, either requested or otherwise earned, should not be expected to hit mailboxes while the strike is on.

Those who need a police information check are asked to make the request by email (PIC@lethbridgepolice.ca) or through the web (www.lethbridgepolice.ca) to have it provided electronically.

Other records where a physical copy is not required can still be provided electronically.

Photo radar tickets and other traffic summonses will be mailed after the strike has ended.

Payments can still be made in person or via courier.