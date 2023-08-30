Lethbridge police advise public of high-risk offender living among them

Cory Raymond Cook, 23, has "a history of sexually offending against children," the Lethbridge Police Service said in a release issued Wednesday. Cory Raymond Cook, 23, has "a history of sexually offending against children," the Lethbridge Police Service said in a release issued Wednesday.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina