Lethbridge police advise public of high-risk offender living among them

LETHBRIDGE -

Police out of Lethbridge are warning locals about a high-risk offender released and residing within the southern Alberta city.

Cory Raymond Cook has "a history of sexually offending against children," the Lethbridge Police Service said in a release issued Wednesday.

Cook, 23, did federal time for "a serious conviction involving an extremely vulnerable child victim," police said.

He's free on a peace bond.

Conditions of his continued release include:

Not having contact with children known to be under 16;

Advising of relationships with people who have parental responsibilities with children under 16;

Not attending public parks;

Not attending swimming areas where children under 16 are likely to be;

Not attending daycare centres;

Not attending playgrounds;

Not attending community centres; and

Not seeking or obtaining employment or volunteer positions involving trust or authority toward children under 16.

According to police, Cook poses "a significant risk of harm to children in the community."

In Wednesday's release, police said he "engages in behaviour that is impulsive and opportunistic."

Police also said there is information in Cook's file suggesting he "may attempt to seek out relationships with females who have children."

Wednesday's release, however, is not meant to encourage vigilantism, according to police.

Rather, police said it is meant to enable the public to "take suitable precautionary measures."

"The Lethbridge Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community of the residency of Cory Cook," police said.

"Police believe there is a significant risk to public safety."

Cook is described as 5'9" and 180 lbs with dirty blond or brown hair and brown eyes.

He's known to alter his hair colour and style and grow out his facial hair, police said.

Police said Cook is being monitored by the LPS high-risk offenders unit.