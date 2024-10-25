Lethbridge police, Interfaith Food Bank set to host trick-or-treating-inspired events

LETHBRIDGE -

With Halloween less than a week away, organizations in Lethbridge are preparing to get in on the trick-or-treating fun.

The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) is hosting its second annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31.

"We're expecting approximately 1,500-1,700," said Const. Christian Olsen, a K-9 handler with LPS and Trunk-or-Treat organizer.

"Last year, we did see about 800-900 kids, so we're anticipating that ever year we hold this event, it's just going to increase."

Uniformed officers will hand out candy from decorated police vehicles at the boat launch parking lot at Nicholas Sheran Park, along with the Logan Boulet Arena parking lot.

Olsen says the event is a way for its officers to connect with the community in a different way.

"Anytime we have a community-related event, we notice an impact really quickly," Olsen said.

"I think building that relationship, especially with youth, is extremely important."

As candy prices have increased by five to 15 per cent over last year across the country, so has demand at the Interfaith Food Bank.

As a way to bring in more donations, volunteers with Interfaith will take part in a different style of trick-or-treating.

"Anyone that's collecting on behalf of the food bank should have an identification tag so that you know they are legitimately contributing to our food drive," said Danielle McIntyre, executive director of Interfaith Food Bank.

As part of the annual Trick-or-Eat event, McIntyre says trick-or-treaters consisting of families, clubs or teammates won't be collecting candy but rather donations for those in need.

"It is great if you are able to gift something of a non-perishable nature, which means it will store well," McIntyre said.

"So, those cans and boxes of food, and we also love to receive the things that are a little bit higher in nutritional value, like proteins, canned meats and fruits."

Registered volunteers will be out in various neighbourhoods collecting items.

McIntyre says the annual fundraiser comes at a key time, ahead of the holiday rush when demand surges.

"We're all about community, supported by the community to serve the community. So, why not do our activities in a fun, community-centred way?" McIntyre said.

Whether you're collecting candy or non-perishable food items, LPS is asking everyone to plan ahead and stay safe.

Olsen says wearing light-coloured costumes, using crosswalks and watching for traffic are ways to stay safe.

"Keeping an eye on kids as parents and even youth like teenagers, everyone needs to keep an eye on each other if we're jumping across streets," Olsen said.

"It’s going to be busy."