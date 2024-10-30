CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lethbridge police officer charged in off-duty domestic incident

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)
    A Lethbridge police officer faces multiple charges in relation to an off-duty domestic incident.

    According to the Lethbridge Police Service, the officer is charged with:

    • Criminal harassment;
    • Mischief; and
    • Being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

    He has also been suspended with pay.

    Lethbridge Police Service says it will not name the officer, as doing so would also identify the victim.

    It did say, however, the officer is a constable who has been a member for 20 years.

    No further details will be provided by the Lethbridge Police Service.

