Calgary

    • Lethbridge police say multiple arrests made following 'high-risk incident'

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)
    Lethbridge police say a number of arrests have been made following an investigation on Thursday morning.

    Police blocked off a building in the 1000 block of Mayor Magrath Drive at about 6:30 a.m.

    In an update two hours later, officials said the situation was resolved and multiple people were arrested.

    Police say with the situation resolved, it is now safe for the public to return to the area.

    No details on charges have been provided.

