Lethbridge police seek man wanted on outstanding warrants

Lethbridge police are looking to the public for help locating a man wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Officers are hoping to find Joshua Alexander Drake, 33, of Lethbridge.

He is wanted for multiple offences including break-and-enter, possession of stolen property and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Drake is described as 172 centimetres (5'8") and about 91 kilograms (200 pounds) with a medium build, brown hair and eyes.

If you have information about Drake’s whereabouts, you're asked to call police at 403-328-4411. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.