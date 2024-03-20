CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying suspect in Canadian Tire store robbery

    Lethbridge police are asking for public help identifying this suspect from a Canadian Tire robbery that took place on Martch 11. (Photo:Lethbridge Police Service) Lethbridge police are asking for public help identifying this suspect from a Canadian Tire robbery that took place on Martch 11. (Photo:Lethbridge Police Service)
    Share

    Lethbridge police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man in connection with a recent robbery of a north side store.

    On March 11, around 5:40 pm. A man went into the Canadian Tire store on the 1200 block of 2A Avenue where police say he was spotted by a store loss prevention officer hiding merchandise in his pockets.

    The suspect then ran out of the store.  When the officer followed and tried to arrest him, he was assaulted.

    He’s described as Caucasian, around 170 centimetres (5’7”) tall with red hair with a scar or parting on his left side.

    He wore a camouflage face mask, black Carhart jacket, grey pants and black shoes.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    • Search continues for missing fisherman

      Police believe a surge of water as high as four feet, following an ice jam letting go near Denny’s Dam, swept Lijun into the frigid waters of the Saugeen River on Jan. 27.

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News