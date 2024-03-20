Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying suspect in Canadian Tire store robbery

Lethbridge police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man in connection with a recent robbery of a north side store.

On March 11, around 5:40 pm. A man went into the Canadian Tire store on the 1200 block of 2A Avenue where police say he was spotted by a store loss prevention officer hiding merchandise in his pockets.

The suspect then ran out of the store. When the officer followed and tried to arrest him, he was assaulted.

He’s described as Caucasian, around 170 centimetres (5’7”) tall with red hair with a scar or parting on his left side.

He wore a camouflage face mask, black Carhart jacket, grey pants and black shoes.

Police are seeking the public's assistance to identify a male suspect in connection with a robbery at Canadian Tire along the 1200 block of 2 A Avenue North on Mar. 11. Info? Call 403-328-4444 and reference file 24004366. https://t.co/BfjHIn8TD4 pic.twitter.com/IAEVuCHXPo — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) March 20, 2024

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.