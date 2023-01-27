Lethbridge police seek suspect who allegedly grabbed preteen boy by backpack

The Lethbridge Police Service is seeking tips from the public in the search for a male who allegedly confronted and assaulted a 12-year-old boy.

According to police officials, the boy was walking in the 1800 block of 14th Avenue South Thursday just before 8 a.m. when he spotted a male walking toward him "at a brisk pace."

The boy started to return home until, after losing sight of the stranger, he decided to make his way to school.

The same male caught up to the boy a short time later and grabbed the boy's backpack from behind. Police say the boy managed to pull away from his attacker and run off.

Police were notified of the attack but were unable to locate the suspect. He is described as a Caucasian male who, at the time, was wearing a black hoodie, grey pants and had a black bandana on his head.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to check their surveillance footage for any suspicious activity on Jan. 26 between the hours of 7:45 and 8:30 a.m.

Anyone who has a recording of the suspect or who witnessed him in the neighbourhood Thursday morning is asked to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444.