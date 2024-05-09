Lethbridge police seek suspects after $4,000 in sunglasses stolen

Lethbridge police are looking for a pair of suspects they say took $4,000 worth of sunglasses from a local business.

On April 30, officers responded to a reported theft at Park Place Mall's Sunglass Hut.

An investigation determined that two men entered the store and while one distracted the employee, the other began stuffing pairs of sunglasses into their clothing.

The culprits got away with 10 pairs of sunglasses, police said.

The two men were recorded on the mall's security video, where they were seen leaving from the south entrance on First Avenue south, then fled southbound on Fifth Street South.

Police are now asking for the public's help to identify the suspects.

Anyone who recognizes the males or has any information about the investigation is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.