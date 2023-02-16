Lethbridge post-secondary students happy for aid, hopeful for additional investment

LETHBRIDGE -

Students at the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge College are happy to hear additional supports are on the way.

"It's incredibly welcome news, this expansion of affordability for Albertans now continuing into post-secondary learners," said Kairvee Bhatt, president of the University of Lethbridge Students' Union.

"It's something we had been requesting previously and it's something we're very excited has been addressed."

The Alberta government has announced it will cap post-secondary education tuition hikes at two per cent starting in 2024-25.

The cap, alongside other measures, are meant to make education more affordable, government officials said.

This year, Alberta will also:

Reduce student loan interest rates to the prime rate, from the prime rate plus one per cent;

Double the student loan interest-free grace period to 12 months;

Increase the income threshold for Alberta's Repayment Assistance Plan from $25,000 to $40,000; and

Increase Alberta Student Grant monthly payments from $250 to $475.

Students will not have to apply to benefit from any of the changes, all of which will take effect July 1 except for the Alberta Student Grant top-up.

Those in the program were told to expect to receive the extra money in March, after being contacted by Alberta Student Aid.

Bhatt sees this as a step in the right direction, but hopes it will lead to talks about additional investment in the future.

"I think additional funding and investment within post-secondary and in our individual institutions is something that would be just as great to see in addition to this," she said.

While most are happy with the news, some students would like to see more immediate support.

"It's a little bit disheartening to hear that some of this is actually going to come in after some of us are graduated, which is not going to help us in the moment," said Niculina Jensen, Lethbridge College Student Association vice-president of operation and finance.

With files by Alex Antoneshyn, CTVNewsEdmonton.ca digital producer