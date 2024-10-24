Lethbridge recovery community celebrates one year in operation

A Lethbridge recovery centre, tasked with helping residents struggling with addictions, is celebrating its first year of success in the community.

The 50-bed facility opened in September 2023 and is designed to assist men over the age of 18.

A similar facility next door offers supports to women.

The $19-million centre is run by Fresh Start Recovery and provides addiction treatment at no cost to its clients.

Since it's opening, 120 clients have stayed an average of four months in the community, but officials say anyone can stay there for up to a year.

"The Lethbridge Recovery Community is a place of hope and healing. It stands as an example of our government's focus on long-term wellness and recovery," said Alberta's Minister for Mental Health and Addiction Dan Williams in a statement.

"With the Alberta recovery model, we are helping people overcome the disease of addiction, rebuild their lives and reconnect with their family, community and culture."

Treatment at the recovery community focuses on mental health and well-being, individual and group therapy, development of healthy habits and social skills, employment training and other supports to "put people on a pathway of success."

Clients of the Lethbridge community say the experience has changed their lives.

"From the moment I entered treatment, I found a supportive environment that felt like home," said Tony C.

"I return for weekly alumni and milestone meetings, welcoming new members. Whenever I need to reconnect, I know I can return, confident that support is always available, and I no longer feel alone."

The Lethbridge community is one of three currently operating in Alberta, with the others located in Red Deer and Gunn, a hamlet northwest of Edmonton.

Eight more recovery communities, five of which are being developed in partnership with First Nations groups, are in progress or under construction.

Albertans struggling with opioid addiction can contact the Virtual Opioid Dependency Program (VODP) by calling 1-844-383-7688, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

VODP provides same-day access to addiction medicine specialists with no waiting list.