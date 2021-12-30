Lethbridge restaurants adjust to cancellations of events, new restrictions

LETHBRIDGE -

Alberta is seeing soaring rates of new COVID-19 infections leading to the cancellation of events.

“With the World Juniors being cancelled, with the new restrictions being put in place, it's difficult to tell what is impacting the business right now,” said Jesse Dixon, managing partner with Hudson’s Pub.

The World Juniors hockey tournament is the latest victim of the pandemic.

The cancellation is expected to have a trickle down effect on local restaurants and bars in the coming days from people who hoped to take in a game. Dixon said they were seeing crowds of more then 60 people coming out to watch each game, with more attending when Team Canada was playing.

“We’ll feel it over the next few days and as we go into early January, especially if they were going to make the finals or even go deep into the tournament,” said Dixon.

For venues that rely on sports and entertainment, they say the COVID-19 cancellations are another tough pill to swallow.

“New restrictions usually affects us more than anything else. But, obviously being a sports bar, hockey is the biggest go-to,” said Tyler Harvey, owner and general manager of The Canadian Brewhouse in Lethbridge.

The hospitality industry has been navigating the ever-changing situation for nearly two years. It's not just the cancellation of the tournament affecting the industry, restaurants with a capacity under 500 have had to make new adjustments on how they ring in the New Year on Friday.

“It's shifted from a big party in the room with people who are vaccinated or showing their negative test result to table service only – people are only able to come in if they've booked or reserved a table,” said Dixon.

Restrictions announced last week include liquor sales ending at 11 p.m. with curfew at 12:30. Only 10 people per table are allowed with no mingling and activates such as dancing, pool and darts allowed. Harvey said despite the blow, the industry will get through it.

“We’ve just kind of roll with the punches, it's upsetting the hospitality industry has taken a huge beating,” said Harvey.

Dixon said Hudson’s Pub is more than 50 per cent booked for New Year's Eve and those reservations are holding steady.