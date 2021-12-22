‘Here we go again’: Lethbridge businesses adjust to new COVID-19 restrictions

CALGARY -

Alberta is joining the growing list of provinces adding more measures to curb the spread of Omicron. Starting Christmas Eve, large venues and other businesses like restaurants will face new capacity limits and rules on gatherings.

If you’re hoping to take in a Hurricanes game next week, you might be out of luck. The province announced sporting venues with a capacity of over 1,000 people will now be limited to 50 per cent, which includes the Enmax Centre.

“All of our season ticket holders will be able to attend the games, half capacity is at 2, 542,” Lethbridge Hurricanes general manager of business operation, Terry Huisman.

That leaves just over 500 tickets available for the general public. Along with capacity limits people in the stands at a game or concert won't be able to eat or drink since masks must be worn at all times.

Enmax Centre general manager, Kim Galluci said that will hit hard.

“It will be substantial, food and beverage is one of our main revenue streams for all events,” said Galluci.

The ENMAX Centre has four different capacities for different types of events, which are adjusted accordingly and the 50 per cent will apply to each individual event.

Average attendance at the 'Canes game has been around the 3,000 mark this year and Huisman said the fans play a big role for the players on the ice.

“The fans that have been coming have been loud for the boys, they get charged up with that, especially after playing last year without any fans in the building this has been quite a nice change for them,” said Huisman.

SMALLER VENUES HIT TOO

Along with the Enmax Centre, concession services in small arenas and New West Theatre will be closed for the time being. Galluci said no staff will be laid off.

New West Theatre will be limiting seating to two-thirds capacity. According to their Facebook page, those who have tickets already purchased for upcoming performances of their ‘Ode to Joy’ will not be impacted. However, their News Years’ Eve special performance will no longer feature food and beverage during the intermission. Masks will need to be worn at all times throughout the show.

RESTAURANTS, BARS FACE ADDITIONAL RESTRICTIONS

It’s not just sporting venues that will be affected by the new restrictions. Restaurants, bars and pubs will also have to make some changes.

“Here we go again. We knew something like this was coming, so we have sort of planned for it,” said Vicky Vanden Hoek, owner of Honkers Pub and Eatery.

Starting on the Dec. 24, those establishments will have to end liquor sales at 11 p.m. and close at 12:30 a.m. Activities like dancing, pool and darts aren't allowed neither is mingling among tables. Vanden Hoek said that has put a stop to many Christmas and office parties.

“I’ve already had the phone ringing this morning, people postponing or cancelling just because the mingling. If they wanted to do a gift exchange or games and have a fun time, they're really limited so it kind of takes the fun out of the gathering,” explained Vanden Hoek.

Despite the new restrictions, businesses say it could have been worse.

“The silver lining is that we are still open and they didn't close us,” said Vanden Hoek.

There is still a 10 person maximum on indoor social gatherings - children under 17 don’t count towards that number. The province is asking Albertans to limit their interactions with others by half over the holidays.