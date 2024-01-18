CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lethbridge’s Glen Miller recognized for service to Canada’s veterans

    Lethbridge resident Glen Miller was awarded the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation for his service to Canada's veterans Lethbridge resident Glen Miller was awarded the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation for his service to Canada's veterans
    Share

    A veteran from Lethbridge is one of eight Albertans to be honoured with the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation.

    Retired warrant officer Glen Miller has been recognized for his service to Canada’s veterans.

    Miller is a founding member of the Lethbridge Military Museum, and regularly lectures on Canadian military history through the Memory Project.

    He’s also the president of the Lethbridge United Services Institute, president of the Alberta branch of the Last Post Fund and a member of the Organization of Military Museums of Canada.

    He also worked as a branch service officer at the General Stewart Branch of the Canadian Legion for a decade, where he helped other vets apply for pensions and benefits, drove them to medical appointments and visited others. He helped families replace lost medals and to apply for memorial ribbons and taught families about Canada’s Books of Remembrance.

    Miller also participated in the honour guard at funerals as part of Gabriel Angels, offering comfort and support to families – in addition to working closely with the Indigenous community to promote and acknowledge their military service. He worked with Elders to develop a Blackfoot and English poster of “In Flanders Fields” that was unveiled on Indigenous Veterans Day in 2021.

    The award was handed down from Canada’s Minister of Veterans Affairs and the Associate Minister of National Defence to those who often volunteer countless hours and go the extra mile to ensure veterans are recognized and supported.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre

    Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News