Lethbridge’s Glen Miller recognized for service to Canada’s veterans

A veteran from Lethbridge is one of eight Albertans to be honoured with the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation.

Retired warrant officer Glen Miller has been recognized for his service to Canada’s veterans.

Miller is a founding member of the Lethbridge Military Museum, and regularly lectures on Canadian military history through the Memory Project.

He’s also the president of the Lethbridge United Services Institute, president of the Alberta branch of the Last Post Fund and a member of the Organization of Military Museums of Canada.

He also worked as a branch service officer at the General Stewart Branch of the Canadian Legion for a decade, where he helped other vets apply for pensions and benefits, drove them to medical appointments and visited others. He helped families replace lost medals and to apply for memorial ribbons and taught families about Canada’s Books of Remembrance.

Miller also participated in the honour guard at funerals as part of Gabriel Angels, offering comfort and support to families – in addition to working closely with the Indigenous community to promote and acknowledge their military service. He worked with Elders to develop a Blackfoot and English poster of “In Flanders Fields” that was unveiled on Indigenous Veterans Day in 2021.

The award was handed down from Canada’s Minister of Veterans Affairs and the Associate Minister of National Defence to those who often volunteer countless hours and go the extra mile to ensure veterans are recognized and supported.