Lethbridge's post-secondary sports teams wrapping up for the season

Members of the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns and the Lethbridge College Kodiaks are reflecting on their past matches as their seasons come to a close.

"This is the time of year to look back at what we did," said Pronghorns women’s basketball coach Dave Waknuk. "I think there's a lot of good in it, lots of positive movement with our culture and results and things that we like."

It was a memorable year for both the Pronghorns and the Kodiaks.

In October, the Kodiaks hosted the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) soccer tournaments for the first time, where the women's team won bronze.

Just last week, the school also played host to the ACAC women's basketball championship.

Todd Caughlin, manager of athletics and recreation services for the Kodiaks, says it highlighted not only the college and team itself, but the community in general.

The Pronghorns, meanwhile, played host to the 2022 Canada West swimming championships back in November.

The Horns got the right to host the event just weeks before it was scheduled to be held.

"An opportunity came up at the last minute to host and we jumped at it," athletic director Neil Langevin said.

"The community came out, we were really pleased with the way the community responded to it."

For both campuses, 2023 marked the first year of post-secondary sports with no restrictions and a full season with normal travel schedules after COVID-19.

While it’s a welcome change, it did take some getting used to.

Haily Weaver, member of the Pronghorns women’s basketball team, says it was a grind.

"The training is a lot different for a full season than a year when every two weeks we have to shut down because someone has COVID."

Not all athletic seasons are over just yet.

Members of the Pronghorns will take part in the U Sports national track and field championships in Saskatoon from March 9 to 11, while the Kodiaks will take part in the ACAC futsal tournament in Fort McMurrary from March 10 to 12.