Lethbridge’s Pronghorns, Kodiaks prepare for return of restriction-free sports

As students prepare to head back to class this fall, young athletes at Lethbridge College and the University of Lethbridge are celebrating the return of collegiate sports as they were before COVID-19.

For the first time since 2019, Canada West and the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) will play full regular seasons with no restrictions.

"The last couple of years of being on and off again has been a bit of a challenge for athletes," said Neil Langevin, University of Lethbridge Pronghorns director of athletics.

"We're obviously looking forward to be able to compete without those restrictions."

The decisions to play without any restrictions this season were made last spring.

Since then, teams have been planning for this upcoming season.

"We had to shake off the dust because obviously 2019 was the last time we prepared for a regular season," said Todd Caughlin, Lethbridge College Kodiaks manager of recreation and athletic services.

While this season will be a return to the way things were before the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s still going to take an adjustment.

The regular schedules will include more games and longer road trips.

Langevin thinks younger players in particular will need time to adjust.

"It involves way more travel so it will be way more challenging for our student athletes," he said. "Especially for those in their first or second year. It can be a very challenging time for those athletes."

Despite that, the excitement for a new year seems to be outweighing any anxiety over an adjustment period.

While every season is busy, this year will be especially so for the Kodiaks.

They’ll be hosting three separate ACAC championships.

While this is exciting in of itself, Caughlin is most looking forward to packing the gym again.

"The environment's just going to be electric and I cannot wait."

For more information on games and to buy tickets you can visit the Pronghorns and Kodiaks websites.