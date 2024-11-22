Lethbridge’s Ron Sakamoto honoured at Country Music Awards in Nashville

Lethbridge’s Ron Sakamoto is bringing home the hardware from this year’s Country Music Awards.

Sakamoto was named the fourth winner of the Rob Potts International Live Music Advancement Award at the awards ceremony in Nashville on Wednesday.

The award recognizes outstanding achievements made by an individual who has made important contributions to the live music industry by extending performance opportunities outside the U.S.

Sakamoto was also nominated for the same award last year.

Country star Michelle Wright posted a tribute to Sakamoto on her Facebook page Wednesday.

“It was so nice to be at the CMA International awards luncheon today here in Nashville to celebrate a true Canadian country music legend Ron Sakamoto (and the) Sakamoto Agency for his efforts to bring country music to the world stage,” Wright wrote.

“He truly is a one of a kind with a smile that always warms my heart when I see him. He booked my first big tour. I loved working (with) him.”

Canadian country singer-songwriter Patricia Conroy was also on hand at the luncheon, posting a tribute to Sakamoto on her Instagram page.

"Wonderful celebrating a true country music hero, Ron Sakamoto," she wrote, "for his endless efforts to bring country music to the world stage. Bravo Ron!"

Sakamoto was also honoured at the 2023 Juno Awards, where he received the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award for his impact on the growth and development of the Canadian music industry.

Sakamoto was born in Coaldale, Alta., in 1943 and at 21 opened a live music club in Medicine Hat called the Honeycomb-a-Go-Go.

"People would say, ‘hey, you can't do that. What are you doing? You're stupid,’" Sakamoto said, in a 2023 interview with CTV News.

"Okay, fine. But they're not calling me stupid anymore."

Sakamoto expanded the club to Lethbridge and decided to make promoting his full-time gig by starting Gold & Gold Productions.

"Everybody thought I was crazy, that I couldn't do it out of Lethbridge," said Sakamoto.

"Well guess what? I did it out of Lethbridge."

With files from CTV’s Sean Marks