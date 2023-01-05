Lethbridge Sport Council, Tourism Lethbridge partner to promote sport tourism

LETHBRIDGE -

With a goal to attract more sport-related tourism to Lethbridge, the Lethbridge Sport Council and Tourism Lethbridge hope to score big with a new partnership.

"Lethbridge is a sport town – we know this," said Erin Crane, Tourism Lethbridge CEO.

"There have been many great events that have happened here in Lethbridge and all of that is tourism-related."

The new partnership will facilitate the sales strategy that includes oversight of the sport tourism advisory committee, response for proposals and co-ordinating sales missions and special projects.

"For us (Tourism Lethbridge), it's about building capacity," Crane said.

"That's a lot of what we are doing here and this is where I think Lethbridge Sport Council really comes in to help do that. They work directly with those sport organizations and can help get them to that event-ready place."

Susan Eymann, executive director of the Lethbridge Sport Council, says she's been working with sport groups for many years to ensure they have what they need to host events throughout the city.

"Sport tourism often gets talked about its economic impact and that economic growth in the community," Eymann said.

"For us, sport is the more important word in sport tourism and it’s about developing our sport organizations and sport opportunities in our community for our residents."

The Tim Horton's Brier in March 2022 brought in $16.8 million of economic activity to the Lethbridge area.

But Eymann says it's more than just large-scale events they're focused on.

"The number of weekend events that happen throughout the year is equal to or more of an economic value than the major events," she said.

Eymann hopes the partnership will put them in a better position to co-ordinate other resources for events, such as hotels for volunteers.

Meanwhile, Tourism Lethbridge will focus on showcasing the city and the surrounding area.

"How do we tell them about all the great things that there are to see and do here in our region and get them to stay a little bit longer," Crane said.

"Then, how do they continue to share those stories out to their family and friends to say, 'Hey, I went to Lethbridge. It was awesome. We should go back again.' and those are the stories we really want to tell and that's the opportunity with this new partnership."