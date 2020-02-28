CALGARY -- There was no birthday cake or celebration, but simply business as usual at the Lethbridge Supervised Consumption site Friday, as the facility marked its second anniversary.

The SCS began operation February 28, 2017. Statistics show since then, the site has received 417,798 visits, by 1,592 “unique clients”, which represents the number of different people who have registered to use the facility.

The Supervised Consumption Site is operated by Arches, which also coordinates 16 other programs and services that are offered through the location at 1016 – 1st Avenue South.

“I think two years ago we never expected it to be this busy,” said Megan Williamson, Arches Director of Programs, “On one hand it’s great that they are using this service, it’s an indication they feel safe here, and can get the support that they need.”

Williamson said there are number of expected outcomes, from operating the Supervised Consumption Site, including decreases in overdose deaths and inappropriately discarded syringes. Other goals are to decrease public drug consumption, decrease disease transmission, and increase access and connection to support services.

Williamson said there’s a perception by some that if the SCS didn’t exist, drug use wouldn’t happen, “The reality is drug use was happening well before our time. We’ve been working with the same clients and same situation for years, but we are just now brining it inside and being able to respond to things on site.”

Staff at the site have responded to 3349 medical emergencies since the facility opened, and have reversed 3,111 overdoses.

But Arches pointed out the Supervised Consumption Site is only part of what they do, with many of the staff involved in programs surrounding medical intervention and counselling. The stats show there’s an average of 85 internal and 82 external referrals made to recovery and treatment focused services every month.

Drake Mccheyne is a registered nurse with the Opioid Dependency Program, “With addiction it’s so multi-faceted with people. It’s not as simple as having a drug and a craving to use. A lot of time when I’m meeting with clients I’m recognizing they’re homeless, they don’t have a sustainable income, not even connected to basic things like the food bank.”

Arches offers a number of programs, including Indigenous Recovery Coaching, Justice Services, Urban Spirits Nursing Clinic, Queer Health, and HIV and HCV supports.

“By having a system where all these services and programs are here, it makes it so much more accessable”, said Queer Health Coordinator Remy Quiroga “Not only for participants who want to utilize the services, but also for staff with the agencies.”

Williamson said two years in, the site is meeting or exceeding all of their expected outcomes.