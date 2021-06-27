LETHBRIDGE -- It’s been 15 months since the Southern Accord Chorus sang in front of a crowd.

Fortunately, on June 26, they were able to do just that with a few changes to their usual setup.

They called it their ‘Car-Bershop Concert’ and sang from the comfort of their own cars.

Microphones were set up for each chorus member and used an FM transmitter to send their glorious voices through the airwaves to the rows of eager concert goers at the McNally Community Centre.

Jill Mcleod, the chorus’ director, says it was a treat to be able to sing together once more.

“I haven’t seen such a happy chorus in a year because we can sing together,” she told CTV News.

“We’re not standing side by side, but we can still hear each other.”

The inventive idea came from ‘Luminous Voices’, a Calgary chorus who held a similar concert in High River.

Sonic Multimedia in Lethbridge helped them not only setup the concert, but also prepare for it in the weeks leading up.

The chorus’ president, Carol Quan, says the group was ecstatic to be performing in front of a crowd.

“That’s what we rehearse for,” she said.“So we’ve rehearsed every week, even through all of COVID we would still get together at least once a week. But until you sing for an audience, you don’t get that feedback, you don’t get that thrill of sharking our music.

“So that’s the thing for us.”

More than 30 cars were in attendance with the radios cranked and horns were blaring every chance they got.

“Usually people are clapping but they were very enthusiastic, it was great,” said Quan.

“Great to have friends and family here for our concert.”

Attendees were asked to stay in their vehicles for the concert in order to keep within the COVID-19 guidelines.

Through months of Zoom rehearsals and preparing for the show, the chorus faced many difficulties due to the pandemic but feel like they’re coming out of it on top.

“We’ve had to observe all the COVID rules and regulations and stuff,” said Mcleod.

“But just being able to say, ‘Okay! This person is right beside me and they’re singing and I can hear them!’, it’s been great.”

With the ‘Car-Bershop Concert’ now behind them. The Southern Accord Chorus is looking forward to their next big gig.

They will be performing at Lethbridge’s ‘Arts in the Parks’ program on July 17 at Legacy Park.

For more information on the Southern Accord Chorus and their upcoming shows, you can visit their website.