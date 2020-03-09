CALGARY -- A lockdown at Sir Winston Churchill High School in northwest Calgary has been lifted.

Police were called by school officials after 3 p.m. for a complaint of a possible weapon.

A large number of officers responded to the scene and the building was searched.

Police said on social media reports of a shooting are untrue.

The lockdown was lifted just before 5 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.