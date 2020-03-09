Lockdown lifted at Sir Winston Churchill High School in northwest Calgary
Published Monday, March 9, 2020 4:19PM MDT Last Updated Monday, March 9, 2020 4:55PM MDT
Sir Winston Churchill High School in northwest Calgary was locked down Monday afternoon following a weapons complaint. (File photo)
CALGARY -- A lockdown at Sir Winston Churchill High School in northwest Calgary has been lifted.
Police were called by school officials after 3 p.m. for a complaint of a possible weapon.
A large number of officers responded to the scene and the building was searched.
Police said on social media reports of a shooting are untrue.
The lockdown was lifted just before 5 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.