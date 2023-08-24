Longhorn cattle stolen from Wheatland County pasture; RCMP turns to public for help
Half a dozen longhorn cattle were stolen from a Wheatland County pasture this week and the Mounties need your help to recover them.
A truck and trailer were likely used to steal a mix of red and black steers and heifers from a pasture near Highway 564 and Range Road 262 sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday, the RCMP says.
They weigh roughly 600 pounds each, and all have purple management tags but are not branded.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RCMP Livestock Investigations at 403-701-1462.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.
