Longhorn cattle stolen from Wheatland County pasture; RCMP turns to public for help

A truck and trailer were likely used to steal a mix of red and black steers and heifers from a pasture near Highway 564 and Range Road 262 sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday, the RCMP says. A truck and trailer were likely used to steal a mix of red and black steers and heifers from a pasture near Highway 564 and Range Road 262 sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday, the RCMP says.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CIA stairwell attack among flood of sexual misconduct complaints at spy agency

At least two-dozen women have come forward in recent months with their own complaints of abusive treatment within the CIA, telling authorities and Congress not only about sexual assaults, unwanted touching and coercion but of what they contend is a campaign by the spy agency to keep them from speaking out, with dire warnings it could wreck their careers and even endanger national security.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina