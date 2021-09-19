Looking for a vaccine card in Alberta? You won't need a MyHealth Records account after all

CALGARY -

The provincial government, with less than 24 hours to go before new COVID-19 guidelines come into force in Alberta, made it simpler for residents to acquire a document proving they've been vaccinated.

Instead of working through the MyHealth Records account system, the government has rolled out a streamlined method bypassing registration for the service, which was plagued by technical issues as late as last week.

By entering your health card number, date of birth and the month when you acquired at least one of the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the system provides a downloadable and printable record in seconds.

The card displays all the relevant information about the vaccine, including the type and the date when it was administered.

It does not provide a QR code or any other health records about the patient.

However, anyone who's received their shot recently may not be able to access their information, the province's website says.

"It can take up to three weeks for your online records to be updated after your vaccination. If your record isn’t in the system, use the paper copy from your appointment and try again later."

CTV News has reached out to the provincial government for more details on the express system.