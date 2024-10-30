Looming Canada Post strike creating anxiety for Calgary small businesses
The looming threat of a Canada Post strike is creating anxiety for some Calgary small business owners as any sort of slowdown in their shipments could mean thousands of dollars in lost revenue.
Joyce Okunusi, the owner of Joyce’s Closet Boutique, opened up her first brick-and-mortar store in Calgary’s Kensington neighbourhood just over a month ago, but says online sales make up a large chunk of her business.
“It would be very detrimental to my business if Canada Post went on strike because this is the busiest season for shipping,” Okunusi said.
“We would lose tens of thousands and dollars if that happened to us. We send about 25 packages out on a slow week and going into the Christmas season it doubles or triples.”
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business notes that many Alberta businesses significantly rely on the Crown corporation to send their products and to receive invoices along with payments from customers.
“This could have a profoundly negative impact,” said Bradlee Whidden, CFIB Policy Analyst for Western Canada.
“For reference, the last time Canada Post went on strike in 2018, we had 61 per cent of Canadian small businesses negatively impacted with an average cost of around $3,000, so many simply can't afford that impact right now.”
In addition to negative implications for small businesses, the City of Calgary is also preparing its own contingency plan.
CTV News has learned that if a strike were to occur, the city would be releasing additional details on Monday to address potential disruptions to city services.
The city notes that plans are in the works to use a courier service to ensure continuity for customer service and business operations.
American citizens who live in Canada could also be impacted ahead of next week’s U.S. presidential election.
Bruce Heyman, former U.S. Ambassador to Canada, is encouraging those who have not sent in their mail-in ballot to consider using a private courier service such as FedEx, DHL, or UPS.
Canada Post presents latest offer to union
Canada Post presented its latest contract offer Tuesday to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) in a bid to reach a new deal without a labour disruption.
The new proposal includes annual wage increases amounting to 11.5 per cent over four years. It also protects the defined benefit pension for current employees, as well as their job security and health benefits.
The union announced late last week that its members voted overwhelmingly to support a strike if a deal could not be reached at the bargaining table.
It said preliminary results showed 95.8 per cent of urban workers and 95.5 per cent of rural workers voted to back the strike mandate.
A cooling-off period in the contract talks ends on Saturday. Workers would be in a legal position to strike as of 12:01 a.m. ET on Nov. 3, if notice is given 72 hours in advance.
“The employer has provided us with a global offer that does not address the issues and concerns of our members,” said Wycliffe Oduor, president of CUPW Local 710 in Calgary.
Oduor represents more than 2,500 Calgary postal workers who are calling for better safety protocols, proper staffing rotations to prevent burnout, improvements to benefit packages and higher wages.
“Just to address inflation we’re looking at a 12.65 per cent increase in the first year which is based on inflation over the years and then after that, a 4.5 per cent wage increase in the second year,” he said.
“The cost of living especially if you live in Calgary is difficult and when you’re looking at housing, when you’re looking at bills that we pay today, they’ve gone up two or three times above normal.”
Canada Post declined to comment further as negotiations with the union are ongoing.
An 'unsustainable' financial situation: Canada Post
Canada Post and CUPW have been negotiating and meeting regularly for almost a year.
The Crown corporation reported in May that it suffered a $748-million loss before tax in 2023, citing competition from a post-pandemic surge in parcel delivery services, lower volumes of transaction mail and higher delivery costs.
At the time, it warned that it could run out of operating funds in less than a year.
“Canada Post’s financial situation is unsustainable,” read the latest quarterly report.
“The corporation has recorded significant annual losses since 2018, fuelled by rapid changes in the postal and parcel delivery sectors and legacy regulatory measures that impede the company’s ability to evolve and compete.”
Ian Lee, an associate professor with the Sprott School of Business at Carleton University, wrote an 850-page thesis on the origins and evolution of Canada Post.
With financial pressures mounting, he says the crown corporation is effectively on “life support.”
“Canada Post has lost money for seven years in a row and Canada Post CEO was on the record at the annual report conference, saying that they're going to run out of money in 2025,” Lee said.
“They’re going to have to be bailed out by the taxpayers of Canada. Canada Post is essentially insolvent, and with this next government, whoever it is, will be facing one of the largest downsizing in Canadian history, that will probably rival the Liberal Chretien government downsizing of the public service in 1995.”
Lee adds that with the advent of digital e-commerce and shipping services such as Amazon are making Canada Post uncompetitive.
“FedEx or DHL costs about $45 per hour for the truck, driver and fuel, Amazon we estimate is around $25 per hour, but Canada Post is $65 per hour,” he said.
“Anybody who understands basic arithmetic can understand why they've lost 50 per cent of their market share to e-commerce companies. The underlying driver of digitization is ongoing, and it's going to accelerate all this.”
With files from The Canadian Press
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Not going to play their games,' Singh won't help Tories, Bloc topple the Liberals
Jagmeet Singh says the NDP will not support the Bloc Québécois and Conservative leaders to help them bring down the Liberal government.
The loonie is trading at lows not seen in years. Here's what it means for Canadians
The Canadian dollar is trading against the U.S. dollar at levels not seen since 2020 as the combined pressures of economic outlooks, elections, and energy prices weigh. Here's what you need to know.
1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend
A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
Mother intentionally jumps over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old: police
A 33-year-old mother climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old, according to New York state police, who said Wednesday that search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful.
New Sikh Federation forms to counter alleged Indian interference in Canada
A new national advocacy group is uniting Sikh voices from across the country to counter India's interference in Canada as more details of an alleged state-sponsored campaign emerge.
Mother of teen victim in mass killing suing Manitoba's child welfare agency
The mother of a 17-year-old victim in a mass slaying in Manitoba is suing a child welfare agency for allegedly failing to protect the girl.
B.C. woman continues to be paid for a federal government job she has never worked
Vanita Lindsay has been paid $8,816.20 for a job she has never worked.
'My voice is not recovering': Sarah McLachlan postpones Canada-wide tour due to illness
Renowned Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan has postponed the Canadian leg of her 'Fumbling Towards Ecstasy' anniversary tour, citing illness.
Global Affairs won't confirm reports Canadian dead in Russia was foreign fighter
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in Russia, but won't confirm reports that he was a foreign fighter fighting for Ukraine.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'To protect our children': Alberta unveils new bill aimed at child-care sector
The Alberta government is looking to increase oversight of the child-care sector.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE More than a dozen workers exposed to asbestos in Edmonton public schools last year
Hundreds of pages of documents detailing potential asbestos exposures at Edmonton’s largest school division reveal human error led to more than a dozen worker exposures last year.
-
Alberta infrastructure minister 5th UCP member to admit accepting free Oilers playoff tickets
Alberta's Infrastructure Minister Peter Guthrie says he accepted free Edmonton Oilers NHL playoff tickets and says it did not contravene government conflict-of-interest rules.
Lethbridge
-
Human remains found in wooded area near Levern
Police are investigating after a body was found on the Blood Tribe First Nation.
-
Lethbridge food banks struggle to cope with higher demand
Food Banks Canada's annual Hunger Count report shows more Canadians than ever are resorting to food banks.
-
Deadly motorcycle crash near Medicine Hat investigated by RCMP
RCMP say a Medicine Hat man was killed in a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in southeast Alberta on Sunday evening.
Vancouver
-
3 dead after Vancouver Island house fire, including man who tried to save others
Three people were found dead after a fire tore through a rental home on Vancouver Island earlier this week. Investigators believe one of the victims initially escaped the blaze, but ran back inside to rescue others before he succumbed to smoke inhalation.
-
B.C. groups lose bid to stop Alaskan fishery's sustainable certification
A coalition of Canadian environmental groups has lost its latest bid to prevent Alaska's salmon fishery from being labelled as sustainable by an international certification body.
-
Whistler mountains received 80 centimetres of snow in 3 days, resort says
Good news for those looking forward to hitting the slopes as soon as the season begins: Whistler Blackcomb says it’s already getting a decent amount of snow.
Vancouver Island
-
3 dead after Vancouver Island house fire, including man who tried to save others
Three people were found dead after a fire tore through a rental home on Vancouver Island earlier this week. Investigators believe one of the victims initially escaped the blaze, but ran back inside to rescue others before he succumbed to smoke inhalation.
-
B.C. groups lose bid to stop Alaskan fishery's sustainable certification
A coalition of Canadian environmental groups has lost its latest bid to prevent Alaska's salmon fishery from being labelled as sustainable by an international certification body.
-
Guards seize $70K in cannabis outside B.C. prison amid increase in drone detection systems
Prison officials discovered several packages containing tens of thousands of dollars worth of contraband cannabis products on the perimeter of a British Columbia prison last week, as the Correctional Service of Canada says it has increased its deployment of anti-drone and detector dog services at federal institutions across the country.
Saskatoon
-
'The rules are clear': Sask. First Nations leaders say Cameron not eligible to run for FSIN Chief
Delegates from 74 Saskatchewan First Nations head to the polls on Thursday to elect a new chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).
-
Sask. Party avoids NDP sweep in Saskatoon with Ken Cheveldayoff win
The Saskatchewan Party has avoided being swept off the map by the NDP in Saskatoon with CTV News confirming that Ken Cheveldayoff has been re-elected in Saskatoon Willowgrove.
-
Sask. father waits to learn if the human remains police found belong to his missing son
A Saskatchewan father is awaiting autopsy results, to see if human remains belong to his missing son.
Regina
-
Sask. Party avoids NDP sweep in Saskatoon with Ken Cheveldayoff win
The Saskatchewan Party has avoided being swept off the map by the NDP in Saskatoon with CTV News confirming that Ken Cheveldayoff has been re-elected in Saskatoon Willowgrove.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for man who is running to be Regina's mayor
Saskatchewan RCMP has confirmed that 37-year-old Nathaniel Hewton, a candidate for mayor in Regina’s upcoming civic election, is wanted in relation to an assault investigation.
-
Advance polls for Regina election to open on Friday
Regina’s municipal election is fast approaching on Nov. 13. For those who can’t vote on that day or want to vote earlier, advance polls will run from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4.
Toronto
-
Alpacas ride the GO Train to Union Station as The Royal readies to roll into town for another year
Two cute, fluffy alpacas brought a smile to commuters’ faces Wednesday morning as they rode the GO Train from Scarborough to Union Station in advance of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, which kicks off this weekend.
-
'I was trembling:' Brampton man says police wrongfully Tasered him in his bedroom
Junior Henry says he was shot by a Taser in his bedroom all because police got the wrong home in Brampton.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario deficit has shrunk by $3.3 billion, but return to balance still two years away
Ontario’s deficit for 2024-25 has shrunk by $3.3 billion since the Ford government released the provincial budget earlier this year, and the province says it expects that deficit to flip to a larger-than-expected surplus within the next two years.
Montreal
-
Police open homicide probe after body found in Ahuntsic-Cartierville park
Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed Wednesday afternoon that they are investigating a homicide after a body was found in the l’Île-de-la-Visitation nature park in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
-
Trois-Rivieres man keeps Halloween spirit alive year-round
For the past 25 years, Jean-Paul Désilets has fully immersed himself in the spirit of Halloween. The DIY Halloween decor enthusiast has transformed his home in Trois-Rivières into a year-round spooky, magical world—straight out of a Tim Burton movie.
-
Alzheimer's patient plans to make an early request for medical assistance in dying
Quebec Alzheimer's patient Sandra Demontigny fought to have advanced medical assistance in dying (MAID) requests approved and she plans to request one in the coming months.
Atlantic
-
Tent should have entitled homeless man to higher welfare level, N.S. lawyer argues
The lawyer for a homeless man who died at a Halifax encampment is arguing in court today that his client's welfare payments should have been as high as those received by people with permanent housing.
-
Sarah McLachlan postpones anniversary tour with Maritime stops
Famed Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan is postponing her 30th Anniversary tour of “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy” due to health concerns.
-
Major traffic back-ups near Halifax Wednesday morning due to multiple collisions
Collisions on both bridges spanning the Halifax Harbour led to traffic troubles for commuters Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Mother of teen victim in mass killing suing Manitoba's child welfare agency
The mother of a 17-year-old victim in a mass slaying in Manitoba is suing a child welfare agency for allegedly failing to protect the girl.
-
Man assaulted with machete, bear spray during unprovoked attack in Winnipeg park
Police say a 44-year-old man was rushed to hospital after an unprovoked attack in a Winnipeg park involving a machete and bear spray.
-
Travis Kelce sports Winnipeg Blue Bombers jersey during podcast appearance
Travis Kelce traded up his Kansas City Chiefs jersey for a Winnipeg Blue Bombers one.
Ottawa
-
1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend
A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
Two men burned while working in Ottawa apartment building
Two men are being treated for burns after being injured while working at an apartment building in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood.
-
Petawawa resident facing charges after sending intimate images of adult to another person
A Petawawa resident is facing charges after allegedly sending intimate images of an adult to another person without consent, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) last week.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay woman sentenced to 7.5 years in 2021 fatal stabbing
A North Bay woman was sentenced this week in connection with the fatal stabbing of Nicholas Nicholls in 2021.
-
Weather alerts issued in the northeast for expected first accumulating snowfall, heavy rain and severe thunderstorm
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday in anticipation of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain the first accumulating snowfall of the season in the northeast with up to 10 cm expected.
-
Chelmsford residents celebrate $1M lottery win
Daniel and Rita Auger of Chelmsford in Greater Sudbury are celebrating after winning $1 million in the Sept. 17 Encore draw.
Barrie
-
Complainant alleges years of control, exploitation in human trafficking case involving married couple
A woman claiming Lauriston and Amber Maloney exploited her while she lived and worked for the Essa Township couple continued her testimony on Wednesday, telling the court she was controlled for years.
-
Driver accused of speeding 146km/h through town charged with stunt driving
Provincial police charged a driver allegedly clocked speeding 76 kilometres per hour over the posted limit in Amaranth Township on Wednesday morning.
-
Plans for new Shanty Bay Public School move forward with push from province
The Ontario government gave the green light and $18.9 million to the Simcoe County District School Board to move forward with plans for a new replacement Shanty Bay Public School to create more student spaces.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash closes eastbound 401 in Cambridge
All lanes of Highway 401 are closed eastbound near Townline Road in Cambridge.
-
Woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding doulas pleads guilty to more charges
Kaitlyn Braun, the woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding numerous doulas last year, has pleaded guilty to four additional charges.
-
Police investigating after man with gunshot wound goes to Guelph hospital
Halton Regional Police are investigating a shooting after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at Guelph General Hospital on Monday.
London
-
'He intentionally left my son to die': A mother confronts the man who killed her son in a hit-and-run collision
On Wednesday morning Nicholas Burtch, 36, entered a guilty plea at the Simcoe Courthouse to a charge related to failing to stop at the scene of a collision causing death. The 14-year-old boy, whose identity has been protected by the courts, was struck by a pick-up truck.
-
London man facing 53 charges in multiple theft investigation: LPS
A London man is facing a total of 53 charges in connection to a multiple theft investigation.
-
Have you checked your CO detector is working? Here's why it might be expiring this year
“As a volunteer firefighter myself, and going into homes, I’ll tell you it’s around 40 per cent don’t have working alarms, or don’t have any at all.”
Windsor
-
Judge to consider past criminal offences in Windsor terrorism trial
Local judge, Justice Maria Carroccia, has ruled previous conduct will be considered when it comes to her final judgement in a Windsor terrorism trial.
-
Unique citizenship ceremony held in Windsor
A citizenship ceremony took place on Wednesday in a unique location.
-
11 stolen vehicles recovered by OPP, 23-year-old charged
Essex County OPP arrested a Windsor man after recovering $300,000 in stolen property, including 11 vehicles.